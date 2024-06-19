WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Owen Hart Cup Matches Set for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite – Updated Lineup Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2024

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight at 8/7c on TBS with the newest episode of AEW Dynamite, continuing the exciting journey to AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024.

Tonight's two-hour AEW on TBS prime time show will feature Nyla Rose facing Kris Statlander in a Women's Owen Hart Cup tournament match, along with PAC taking on Claudio Castagnoli in a Men's Owen Hart Cup tournament clash.

Additionally, the brackets for both tournaments will be revealed during the show.

Other highlights for tonight's show include:

- MJF vs. RUSH (Commercial-Free)

- AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator: The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed

- AEW Continental Title Eliminator: Kazuchika Okada vs. TBA

- “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa’s contract signing

- Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay face off

- Orange Cassidy, Dante Martin, Kyle O'Reilly & Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita, Zack Sabre Jr.


Tags: #aew #dynamite

