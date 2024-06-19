WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Undertaker Speaks About His Daughter's Interest in Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2024

The Deadman recently appeared on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," where he covered various topics, including the moment he knew it was time to retire after a legendary career. During the conversation, The Undertaker revealed that his 11-year-old daughter is passionate about wrestling, stating that he will support her wholeheartedly if she decides to pursue it seriously.

"My daughter, my 11-year-old, she points (leg slaps) out. She’s all about the business. Wants to get in the business,” he said. “If her heart is in it and she puts in the work, I’ll support her. She’s a tremendous athlete."

Later in the interview, The Undertaker mentioned that his daughter has also been actively playing women’s flag football, which he notes is the fastest-growing women's sport.

"Flag football. That’s the fastest-growing women’s sport right now. She wants to get into the business. We’ll see how that goes."

Tags: #wwe #undertaker

