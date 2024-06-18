WWE NXT Results (6/18/2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

This week's episode of WWE NXT kicks off with Vic Joseph welcoming the fans to the show. The entrances of the opening match then takes place, including that of TNA star Joe Hendry. Hendry cuts a promo during his entrance of how he will eliminate everyone, win the NXT Title and bring it to TNA.

The first match of the night is underway.

NXT Championship #1 Contender's 25-Man Battle Royal

The match begins with "All Ego" Ethan Page in the ring and he goes face-to-face with Joe Hendry. Oro Mensah would then appear and attack Page. All competitors then go after Joe Hendry. Frankie Kazarian would then eliminate Joe Hendry. We are then left with the final four and Shawn Spears gets out of harm's way. Evans dumps Kazarian over the top rope after an Irish whip. Lee and Evans are now left in the ring. Evans and Lee then trade German suplexes. Lee hits a nasty sit-out powerbomb. Lee then goes up top. Shawn Spears shows up and pushes Lee to the floor and Lee has been eliminated. Spears and Lee then trade shots. Evans then dumps Spears with a lariat. Spears goes for a springboard. Evans then hits him with a superkick. Evans then dumps Spears over the top for the win.

Your winner is Je'Von Evans.

We then see an argument ensue between Fallon Henley and a number of developmental talent. Lola Vice is then fighting a training dummy and WWE NXT Women's Champion "The Prodigy" Roxanne Perez talks about how she noticed Vice eyeing her title. Vice says she will kick everyone on her way to the championship and Perez says they will handle business in the Triple Threat Tag Team Match.

Ridge Holland then puts on a Chase U shirt as Andre Chase, Duke Hudson and Thea Hail cheer him on. Chase U then run into Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and a confrontation starts.

The next match of the night is underway.

Women’s Triple Threat Tag Team Match: WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice vs. Meta-Four’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx

The match begins with three women in the ring at once. Legend lifts Perez and Jayne simultaneously and bounces their heads between the ropes. Nyx gets the tag and hits Legend with a kick. Jackson breaks up a possible pin attempt. Perez puts Legend in a guillotine. Vice tags herself in and hits a flurry of kicks on Legend. Perez and Vice hit a double team move on Legend. Perez and Vice then clear the ring. Vice hits Jackson with a 305 Back Fist. Perez tags herself in and hits Pop Rocks on Jackson for the win.

Your winners are WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice.

After the match, Perez blasts Vice with a spinning back fist. Vice chuckles and tells Perez she messed up.

We go to NXT General Manager Ava's office and Ava congratulates Je'Von Evans on becoming the new #1 Contender to the NXT Championship. Ethan Page then enters and is furious that he was eliminated from the Battle Royal. Ava then makes a match between Evans and Page in the main event.

The next match of the night is underway.

WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. The O.C.’s Michin

The match begins with Jordan and Michin trading takedowns. Michin then asks for a handshake and Jordan obliges. Michin then rolls Jordan up for a quick two count. Jordan is then sent over the top and lands at Gallows feet. Michin then goes for a dive, but Jordan moves out of the way. Gallows then catches Michin and puts her down. Jordan hits Michin with a corkscrew dive. Jordan and Michin try for crossbody blocks at the same time. Jordan gets to her feet after a collision with Michin. Jordan fires up and hits a modified X-factor for a near fall. Michin then avoids Jordan’s Split-legged Moonsault. Michin hits a butterfly buster and Jordan kicks out. OTM then walks to ringside and Michin goes up top. Jaida Parker appears out of nowhere and pushes Michin off the top. Jordan hits the One of a Kind Moonsault for the win.

Your winner and still the WWE NXT North American Champion Kelani Jordan

Kelly Kincaid interviews "All Ego" Ethan Page about being eliminated in the Battle Royal early on. Page says he didn’t get eliminated because he got jumped by Oro Mensah. Page also says Trick Williams didn’t face the best Ethan Page due to Oro Mensah’s constant attacks.

Luca Crusifino is then shown offering WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer a contract for an NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match against Tony D'Angelo. Frazer accepts and a Axiom gets mad and walks off.

WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi heads down to the ring to talk to the NXT Universe. Femi says this is all too familiar and that he is still the NXT North American Champion. Femi then says no matter who you put in front of him the results will remain the same. Femi says he wants to know who could ever beat him for his title. Wes Lee interrupts and makes his way down. Lee says he wants to face Femi and Femi says Lee’s obsession is getting irritating. Security is shown restraining Brooks Jensen, who is trying to get down to the ring. Femi walks away and Lee yells at Femi not to turn his back on him. Lee says Femi needs to face him if he wants to be known as the greatest NXT North American Champion of all time. Femi says he wants to erase Lee from the record books. Femi says he will give Lee a shot, but it’s the first and final time Lee will get to challenge him for the championship and Lee agrees.

Charlie Dempsey is shown inviting Tavion Heights to be part of No Quarter Catch Crew, but Heights hesitates. Dempsey then challenges Heights to face Damon Kemp.

The next match of the night is underway.

Singles Match: Fallon Henley vs. Carlee Bright

The match begins with Bright and Henley trading strikes. Bright goes for a few quick pinfalls. Henley then goes for a suplex, but Bright reverses it into a sleeper. Wendy Choo then appears behind Kendal Grey at ringside. Choo puts Grey in a Cobra Clutch and Grey passes out. Henley uses the distraction to hit a shining wizard for the win.

Your winner is Fallon Henley.

Je’von Evans is shown getting his ribs taped up. WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams shows up and talks about Evans competing in two matches in the same night. Trick tells Evans to be careful of Ethan Page. Trick also says Page doesn’t belong in NXT.

The next match of the night is underway.

Tag Team Match: Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) vs. The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson)

The match begins with Anderson hitting Chase with right hands. Hudson and Chase double team Anderson. Gallows tags in and hits a back suplex on Chase. Gallows hits a few elbow drops on Chase and a couple of bodyslams. Anderson tags in and clobbers Chase, then tags out to Gallows. Hudson tags in and hits Anderson with a back elbow. Hudson and Chase clothesline Gallows out of the ring and Chase hits a senton on Gallows. Hudson rolls up Anderson as Holland holds onto him.

Your winners are Chase u.

We go to NXT General Manager Ava's office and see her talking to Kelani Jordan about her next challenger for the WWE NXT Women's North American Championship. Arianna Grace enters the room and thanks Jordan for granting her a title shot. Jordan says she was referring to Sol Ruca and Ava makes a WWE NXT Women's North American Championship #1 Contenders Match between Sol Ruca and Arianna Grace official for next week.

The main event of the night is underway.

Singles Match: "The Young OG" Je'Von Evans vs. "All Ego" Ethan Page

The match begins with Page punching Evans in the gut. Evans counters the Ego’s Edge and hits a double stomp on Page’s ribs. Evans hits a superkick and Page rolls out of the ring. Page continues his assault on Evans and Evans fires up. Evans hits a springboard kick and goes for a second one, but Page hits him in the gut. Evans hits a DDT and goes up top. Page stops Evans drops him on the top rope. Page hits the Ego’s Edge and pins Evans.

Your winner is "All Ego" Ethan Page.

After the match, Page gets in Williams’ face at ringside. Shawn Spears heads down to the ring and attacks Evans. Williams enters the ring and makes the save for Evans. Page attacks Williams from behind. Evans hits a double springboard cutter on Page and Spears. Everyone is laid out and the WWE NXT Championship is between all men as the show goes off the air.