Money In The Bank Qualifiers Set for WWE SmackDown on June 21

The first matches for the post-WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland episode of WWE SmackDown have been revealed.

Following this week's episode of WWE Raw at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, the company announced two men's Money In The Bank qualifying matches for this Friday night's SmackDown.

Scheduled for the June 21 episode of WWE SmackDown at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, are two exciting matchups: Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller vs. Andrade, and Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Tama Tonga. Both matches will determine qualifiers for the Men’s Money In The Bank event.

Additionally, the June 21 WWE on FOX show will feature the highly anticipated hometown return of "The Best in the World," CM Punk.