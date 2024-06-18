WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Hardy Confirms Return to the Ring

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 18, 2024

Jeff Hardy, the former world champion, has announced that he is medically cleared to wrestle once again. Hardy's last match was against Sammy Guevara on AEW Rampage, which aired on February 16 and was recorded on February 14. During the intense No DQ match, Hardy suffered a broken nose.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Hardy revealed, “I am cleared to wrestle again with a broken nose mask.”

The exact date of his return to the ring is still uncertain.

Adding to the excitement, Hardy's contract with AEW expired at midnight on June 14, paving the way for his potential return to TNA Wrestling. Hardy made a surprise appearance at the end of TNA’s Against All Odds event, helping his brother Matt Hardy against The System (Moose, Eddie Edwards, & Brian Myers).

