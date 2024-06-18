Drew McIntyre Deactivates Social Media Accounts After "Quitting" on WWE Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

1.2 million followers will have to find their Drew McIntyre updates elsewhere from now on.

As noted, Drew McIntyre "quit" WWE on Monday's episode of Raw from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Following the segment, which saw McIntyre storm off as lights in the building were dimmed and the show abruptly cut to a commercial break after just having returned from one, he was shown talking off-mic with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque at Gorilla position.

Later in the show, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee mentioned on commentary that "The Scottish Warrior" has deactivated his social media accounts.

WWE on FOX's official Twitter feed shared a screenshot showing McIntyre's deactivated account, which had 1.2 million followers.

CM Punk is scheduled to appear in his hometown of Chicago, Ill., for WWE SmackDown this Friday, after appearing in McIntyre’s hometown to cost him the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland over the weekend.