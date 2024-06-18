AEW Pay-Per-View Archive Now Available On TrillerTV

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TrillerTV issued the following:

Relive the incredible rise of AEW with unlimited access to the complete library of every AEW PPV! Available as standalone PPV offerings or as PPV Bundle packages.

TrillerTV is excited to announce that starting this week, wrestling fans around the world can now access the extensive pay-per-view vault of All Elite Wrestling. Historic AEW PPV events are available to purchase a la carte and as part of special PPV bundle packages.

AEW Historic PPV Offerings

The AEW archive is a treasure trove of wrestling history, capturing the rise and evolution of the promotion from its inception. TrillerTV wrestling fans can now relive AEW history, starting from the inaugural All Out in 2018 up to World's End closing out 2023, with two special events included as a bonus. The archive features a total of 25 events, each available as a standalone PPV purchase and in yearly bundle packages.

AEW All Out 2028 & AEW 2019 PPV Pack feat. All In 2018, Double or Nothing, All Out, Full Gear and 2 specials: Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen

AEW 2020 PPV Pack feat. Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, Full Gear

AEW 2021 PPV Pack feat. Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, Full Gear

AEW 2022 PPV Pack feat. Revolution, Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door, All Out, Full Gear

AEW 2023 PPV Pack feat. Revolution, Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door, All In, All Out, WrestleDream, Full Gear, World's End

Unlimited On-Demand Viewing

With the purchase of these PPV events or bundles, fans are granted unlimited on-demand access regardless of their purchase choice. Visit the AEW PPV Bundles page on TrillerTV for a full list and purchase options.

Experience the Very Best of AEW History

All Elite Wrestling took the world by storm in 2019, building on their rockstar debut in 2018. Now, fans can relive some of AEW's most iconic events and matches on TrillerTV.

From the first-ever Double or Nothing in 2019, where Chris Jericho fought Kenny Omega in a long game leading up to the inaugural AEW World Championship at All Out later that same year, to 2023's grand spectacle All In in London, these events are packed with classic matches.

Access includes some of the best showdowns in AEW history featuring fans' favorite AEW stars in action, and AEW signature matches like Stadium Stampede, Anarchy in the Arena, Mimosa Mayhem, and Blood and Guts as part of the PPV offering.

Also featuring some of the most intense matches like The Young Bucks vs. FTR at Full Gear 2020, Kenny Omega and Adam Page's showdown at Full Gear 2021, Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door 2022, and MJF defending his belt against Bryan Danielson in an Iron Man match at Revolution 2023, to name but a few.

It's the best that AEW has to offer, all in one premium catalog of events available on TrillerTV PPV.

TrillerTV is the premier destination to watch AEW PPVs worldwide and the international home of AEW Plus - the best way to enjoy AEW weekly TV programming ad free!

The PPV archive from 2019 to 2023 is available for purchase without a subscription, with worldwide availability excluding Iran, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka.

The 2024 PPVs are offered as a special discounted bundle exclusively for AEW Plus subscribers and will not be available for standalone purchase. AEW Plus subscribers also have access to a curated selection of classic AEW pay-per-views, including AEW All In 2018, AEW Full Gear 2019, AEW Revolution 2020, AEW Revolution 2021, and AEW All In London 2023.