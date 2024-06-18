WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW and Reebok Unite to Honor Brodie Lee

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 18, 2024

AEW and Reebok have teamed up to release a special edition sneaker in tribute to the late Brodie Lee.

The Reebok Classic Leather, set for release on July 1st, 2024, honors Brodie Lee’s time as leader of the Dark Order. The predominantly black sneaker features purple accents, AEW branding on the lateral collar, and The Dark Order’s logo on the tongue. Inside, a tribute to “The Exalted One” is displayed, and the midsole blends purple and grey, with a special homage near the heel. The outsole completes the look with black and purple.

This is the second major AEW-Reebok collaboration, following The Young Bucks’ Reebok AEW Pump Omni Young Bucks Zone II.

The AEW x Reebok Classic Leather Brodie Lee will be available at Champs, online and in-store, retailing at $90 for men’s sizes.

Tags: #aew #brodie lee #reebok

