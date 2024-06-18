AEW and Reebok Unite to Honor Brodie Lee

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW and Reebok have teamed up to release a special edition sneaker in tribute to the late Brodie Lee.

The Reebok Classic Leather, set for release on July 1st, 2024, honors Brodie Lee’s time as leader of the Dark Order. The predominantly black sneaker features purple accents, AEW branding on the lateral collar, and The Dark Order’s logo on the tongue. Inside, a tribute to “The Exalted One” is displayed, and the midsole blends purple and grey, with a special homage near the heel. The outsole completes the look with black and purple.

This is the second major AEW-Reebok collaboration, following The Young Bucks’ Reebok AEW Pump Omni Young Bucks Zone II.

The AEW x Reebok Classic Leather Brodie Lee will be available at Champs, online and in-store, retailing at $90 for men’s sizes.