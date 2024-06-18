Wyatt Sicks Members Share Reactions to WWE Raw Debut

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Members of the Wyatt Sicks, led by Uncle Howdy, have responded to their impactful debut on the June 17 episode of WWE Raw.

Footage of their debut, which shows the group's trail of destruction, is available below this news story.

WWE Shop has officially identified the new faction as the “Wyatt Sicks,” with their logo stylized as “Wyatt Sick6.”

As mentioned in our previous story about their name, the members of the group appear to be Dexter Lumis as Mercy The Buzzard, Joe Gacy as Huskus The Pig, Nikki Cross as Abby The Witch, Erick Rowan as Rambling Rabbit, and Bo Dallas as Uncle Howdy.

Following their debut, members of the Wyatt Sicks have reacted on social media. Joe Gacy tweeted, "We’re Here,” and shared a post featuring Huskus the Pig on Twitter, along with a group photo on Instagram captioned "Hello."

Nikki Cross posted a more cryptic message on Twitter with a graphic that reads:

"You refused salvation. WE’RE HERE. The reckoning is inevitable."

This message was also displayed when the QR Code shown on the June 14 WWE SmackDown was scanned.

Dexter Lumis shared a photo of the Wyatt Sick6 merchandise on his Instagram account following WWE Raw.

As of now, Erick Rowan and Bo Dallas have not yet reacted to the debut on social media.

The costume designer for the Wyatt Sicks, Callosum Studios, who has a long history with WWE, including designing masks for Bray Wyatt, Rey Mysterio, and Asuka, also responded to their appearance on Twitter.

Jey Uso, who has previously experienced Bray Wyatt’s ‘fireflies’ during his entrance, reacted to the Wyatt Sicks debut with a cautious tone.