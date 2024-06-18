Triple H Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt After Wyatt Sicks Debut on WWE Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Wyatt Sicks faction made their highly anticipated debut on the June 17 episode of WWE Raw, and Triple H has reacted to their first appearance.

Below this news story, you can find footage from their on-screen debut, showcasing the chaos they caused backstage, with Chad Gable being one of their victims.

Although the group has not been named on screen, a shot shared online revealed their logo, suggesting the name 'Wyatt Sick6'.

WWE's Twitter post announcing new merchandise for the faction refers to them as "Wyatt Sicks."

According to the previous post, the members of the Wyatt Sicks are Dexter Lumis as Mercy The Buzzard, Joe Gacy as Huskus The Pig, Nikki Cross as Abby The Witch, Erick Rowan as Rambling Rabbit, and Bo Dallas as Uncle Howdy.

The group currently consists of five members, though it's hinted that the sixth member may be a spiritual one.

Triple H has paid tribute to Bray Wyatt following the group's debut on last night's WWE Raw. The tribute photo, seen below, features a silhouetted figure looking out at a stylized butterfly on a screen.