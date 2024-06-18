WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Triple H Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt After Wyatt Sicks Debut on WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 18, 2024

Triple H Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt After Wyatt Sicks Debut on WWE Raw

The Wyatt Sicks faction made their highly anticipated debut on the June 17 episode of WWE Raw, and Triple H has reacted to their first appearance.

Below this news story, you can find footage from their on-screen debut, showcasing the chaos they caused backstage, with Chad Gable being one of their victims.

Although the group has not been named on screen, a shot shared online revealed their logo, suggesting the name 'Wyatt Sick6'.

WWE's Twitter post announcing new merchandise for the faction refers to them as "Wyatt Sicks."

According to the previous post, the members of the Wyatt Sicks are Dexter Lumis as Mercy The Buzzard, Joe Gacy as Huskus The Pig, Nikki Cross as Abby The Witch, Erick Rowan as Rambling Rabbit, and Bo Dallas as Uncle Howdy.

The group currently consists of five members, though it's hinted that the sixth member may be a spiritual one.

Triple H has paid tribute to Bray Wyatt following the group's debut on last night's WWE Raw. The tribute photo, seen below, features a silhouetted figure looking out at a stylized butterfly on a screen.


Tags: #wwe #uncle howdy #wyatt sicks

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88037/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π