Matches Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has unveiled the lineup for next week's Raw, featuring key Money in the Bank Qualifying matches. The live broadcast on USA Network will showcase the following exciting matchups:

- Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

- Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

- Singles Match: Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston