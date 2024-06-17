Seth "Freakin'" Rollins Returns To Kick Off WWE Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins opened tonight's WWE Raw.

As we settle inside the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX, the familiar sounds of Seth "Freakin'" Rollins' entrance theme fill the arena. The crowd goes wild as the former champion makes an unadvertised surprise return, strutting out in his signature fancy attire.

Rollins takes the mic and expresses how great it feels to be back. The fans erupt into a prolonged "Whoa-oh-oh!" sing-along even after his music fades. Pat McAfee, off-mic at the ringside desk, is heard telling Rollins how good it is to hear that. Rollins shares that he's returned for one purpose: to reclaim the WWE World Heavyweight Championship he created.

He mentions the upcoming Money In The Bank event, boasting about his ladder-climbing skills. Before he can continue, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest, interrupts with his entrance theme. Priest steps out and earnestly welcomes Rollins back, complimenting his appearance.

Priest admits he initially wanted to cash in his opportunity to beat Rollins for the title and wanted to tell him that man to man. After some intense back-and-forth, Priest straightforwardly offers Rollins a title shot at WWE Money In The Bank. Rollins accepts, setting the stage for a showdown in Toronto.