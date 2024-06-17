WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Pearce Announces Two Money In The Bank Qualifiers for Tonight's WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 17, 2024

General Manager Adam Pearce announced on social media that two Money In The Bank triple-threat qualifiers will take place on this evening’s show, live from Corpus Christi, Texas.

IYO SKY is set to face off against Zelina Vega and Kiana James. Additionally, Rey Mysterio will battle Finn Balor and Jey Uso.

Here’s the updated card for tonight's WWE Raw:

- IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega vs. Kiana James - Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifier

- Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio - Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier

- Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods

- Carlito vs. Dragon Lee


