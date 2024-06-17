Swerve Strickland Documentary Announced, Directed by Mookie Thompson and The Lucas Brothers

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A new documentary will highlight Swerve Strickland’s collaboration with rapper Flash Garments.

The film covers the period after Strickland’s WWE release in late 2022, when he and Garments, who also left Kanye West’s team, teamed up to create Strickland’s new AEW theme song.

Produced by comedians Kenny and Keith Lucas (known for “Judas and the Black Messiah”) and director Mookie Thompson, the documentary was announced by Deadline on Monday.

“Flash Garments and I met at pivotal moments in our lives,” Strickland told Deadline. “We knew we were destined to create something historic by merging hip hop and pro wrestling. The Lucas brothers captured our journey perfectly.”

Garments shared his excitement, saying, “I was surprised and honored that the Lucas Brothers wanted to create a documentary blending pro wrestling and hip hop to highlight our impact in both fields. Expect a top-tier and unique viewing experience.”

The Lucas Brothers commented, “As lifelong hip-hop and wrestling fans, we were drawn to Swerve and Flash’s innovative work in AEW. In a time when the media often shows black men in conflict, their partnership is a powerful example of what can be achieved when African American men collaborate. Their story deserves to be told.”

Strickland will appear on AEW Dynamite this week for a face-off with his upcoming challenger, Will Ospreay. He is set to defend the AEW World Championship against Ospreay on June 30 at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.