WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Major Update on CM Punk's Injury and Expected WWE Return Date

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 17, 2024

Major Update on CM Punk's Injury and Expected WWE Return Date

The WWE superstar CM Punk has been back since November but has only participated in a few house show matches and the Royal Rumble, where he suffered a torn triceps, forcing him to miss this year’s WrestleMania XL. However, there is good news: Punk is nearing a return.

WrestleVotes reports this morning that Punk’s return is slated for the end of July. While this means he’ll probably miss Money In The Bank, it leaves him open for SummerSlam in Cleveland. The Second City Saint also made a significant appearance at Clash at the Castle, where he played a pivotal role in Drew McIntyre losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

TNA Wrestling’s Parent Company Hires New Chief Revenue Officer, Former WWE Employee

Anthem Entertainment, the parent company of TNA Wrestling, has announced a significant addition to their executive team. Rob Kligman, a form [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 17, 2024 05:26PM

Source: WrestleVotes
Tags: #wwe #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88021/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π