Major Update on CM Punk's Injury and Expected WWE Return Date

The WWE superstar CM Punk has been back since November but has only participated in a few house show matches and the Royal Rumble, where he suffered a torn triceps, forcing him to miss this year’s WrestleMania XL. However, there is good news: Punk is nearing a return.
WrestleVotes reports this morning that Punk’s return is slated for the end of July. While this means he’ll probably miss Money In The Bank, it leaves him open for SummerSlam in Cleveland. The Second City Saint also made a significant appearance at Clash at the Castle, where he played a pivotal role in Drew McIntyre losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
As of last week’s RAW roster sheet, CM Punk’s official return date was set for the end of July. I’m told he likely won’t be cleared for action by MITB on 7/6, but he should be ready for SummerSlam on 8/3.— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 17, 2024
