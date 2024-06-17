Major Update on CM Punk's Injury and Expected WWE Return Date

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The WWE superstar CM Punk has been back since November but has only participated in a few house show matches and the Royal Rumble, where he suffered a torn triceps, forcing him to miss this year’s WrestleMania XL. However, there is good news: Punk is nearing a return.

WrestleVotes reports this morning that Punk’s return is slated for the end of July. While this means he’ll probably miss Money In The Bank, it leaves him open for SummerSlam in Cleveland. The Second City Saint also made a significant appearance at Clash at the Castle, where he played a pivotal role in Drew McIntyre losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.