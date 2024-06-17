WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Latest Health Update: Asuka's Knee Injury Following WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 17, 2024

Latest Health Update: Asuka's Knee Injury Following WWE SmackDown

WWE star Asuka sustained a knee injury during the March 15th, 2024 edition of Smackdown but powered through it until the 2024 Backlash PLE. Providing an update on her condition, Asuka revealed she underwent surgery and shared details about her recovery in a YouTube video.

“Now I am going to be moved to a rehabilitation center for my rehabilitation. I’ve never used crutches before. Difficult to use it. The airport staff got me a wheelchair when they saw how hard it was for me to get around. If I had not used the wheelchair, it would have been difficult to arrive at the airport in time for my flight.” (quote courtesy of RingsideNews.com)

The surgery, which lasted approximately 90 minutes, was successful, but there’s no word yet on when Asuka will return to the ring.


Tags: #wwe #asuka

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88017/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π