Latest Health Update: Asuka's Knee Injury Following WWE SmackDown

WWE star Asuka sustained a knee injury during the March 15th, 2024 edition of Smackdown but powered through it until the 2024 Backlash PLE. Providing an update on her condition, Asuka revealed she underwent surgery and shared details about her recovery in a YouTube video.

“Now I am going to be moved to a rehabilitation center for my rehabilitation. I’ve never used crutches before. Difficult to use it. The airport staff got me a wheelchair when they saw how hard it was for me to get around. If I had not used the wheelchair, it would have been difficult to arrive at the airport in time for my flight.” (quote courtesy of RingsideNews.com)

The surgery, which lasted approximately 90 minutes, was successful, but there’s no word yet on when Asuka will return to the ring.