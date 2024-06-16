Triple H Confirms Alba Fyre's Family Tragedy Did Not Influence WWE Clash Title Change

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It has been a whirlwind 30-day period for Alba Fyre.

As noted, Fyre, whose real name is Kayleigh Rae, suffered a family tragedy last month with the passing of her mother.

Saturday was an emotional day for Alba Fyre, highlighted by her reaction to her and Isla Dawn's unexpected victory in the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship triple-threat match at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland.

Fyre was visibly emotional after the bout, still reeling from the loss of her parents in a fatal accident last month. Her mother, Bridgeen Mitchell, died while on vacation in Florida after being struck by a vehicle alongside Fyre's father, Ronnie, on May 17 in Orlando.

At the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland post-show press conference, Paul "Triple H" Levesque acknowledged the situation.

According to the WWE Chief Content Officer, Fyre's family tragedy did not influence the decision for Fyre and Dawn to defeat Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, capturing the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships in front of their hometown fans in Glasgow.

After the international PLE concluded, WWE Women's Champion Bayley took to social media to send a message to Fyre.

"I admire you so much, Alba," wrote Bayley. "Congratulations to our NEW women's tag champs!"

Additionally, Levesque shared a photo of himself backstage with the new WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions, accompanied by a message.

"Congratulations to Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre on a massive, statement-making hometown victory," Levesque wrote via X. "What a night for your NEW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions."