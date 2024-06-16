WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision to be Taped Next Week

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2024

The weekly AEW Collision show, which airs every Saturday night at 8/7c on TNT, will not be broadcast live next Saturday evening. Instead, All Elite Wrestling has announced that the two-hour AEW on TNT prime time program will be taped on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

This special taping will take place at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The recorded episode will air via tape delay in its usual time slot on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 8/7c on TNT.

Currently, the only match announced for the June 22 episode being taped on June 20 is a tag-team bout featuring “For The World” Champion Chris Jericho & Big Bill against the Private Party duo of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

