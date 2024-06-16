WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Weighs in on Shane McMahon Possibly Joining AEW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2024

During his Grilling JR podcast, AEW announcer and personality Jim Ross discussed the possibility of Shane McMahon joining AEW. When co-host Conrad Thompson remarked that the idea would be “crazy,” JR responded:

“Yeah, it would. It’s so crazy that it might work, depending on how it was positioned and how it was introduced. Shane called me the other day, he’s called me two or three times, which I really appreciate. He’s always been sensitive in that respect. That’s only a question that Shane could answer. Shane and Tony Khan being together, how would that work creatively, heck, who knows? Might be great. But in any event, that all depends on Shane and what he wants to do.”

Source: Fightful for transcription
