SPOILERS: ROH On HonorClub Results From 6/15 Taping In Youngstown, OH.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

An episode of ROH On HonorClub was taped this weekend.

Following the AEW Collision on TNT show on Saturday night, June 15, 2024, at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, matches and segments were recorded for a future episode of ROH On HonorClub.

Below are complete spoilers from the 6/15 taping, courtesy of F4WOnline.com and CageMatch.net.

ROH on HONORCLUB Spoilers (Taped On June 15, 2024)

Marina Shafir defeated Erica Leigh

Lance Archer & The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) defeated Victor Benjamin, Ganon Jones, & Duke Davis

ROH World TV Title Best Two of Three Falls Match: Kyle Fletcher successfully defended against Lee Johnson 2:1 (Fletcher won falls 1 & 3)

Taya Valkyrie defeated Trish Adora

ROH Women’s World TV Champion Billie Starkz defeated Angelica Risk in a Proving Ground match

The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver defeated The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) & Nick Comoroto w/Jacoby Watts