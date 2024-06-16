WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS: ROH On HonorClub Results From 6/15 Taping In Youngstown, OH.

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2024

An episode of ROH On HonorClub was taped this weekend.

Following the AEW Collision on TNT show on Saturday night, June 15, 2024, at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, matches and segments were recorded for a future episode of ROH On HonorClub.

Below are complete spoilers from the 6/15 taping, courtesy of F4WOnline.com and CageMatch.net.

ROH on HONORCLUB Spoilers (Taped On June 15, 2024)

Marina Shafir defeated Erica Leigh

Lance Archer & The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) defeated Victor Benjamin, Ganon Jones, & Duke Davis

ROH World TV Title Best Two of Three Falls Match: Kyle Fletcher successfully defended against Lee Johnson 2:1 (Fletcher won falls 1 & 3)

Taya Valkyrie defeated Trish Adora

ROH Women’s World TV Champion Billie Starkz defeated Angelica Risk in a Proving Ground match

The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver defeated The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) & Nick Comoroto w/Jacoby Watts


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #honorclub #spoilers #results

