SPOILERS: TNA iMPACT Results From 6/15 Taping In Chicago, Ill.

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2024

The next couple weeks worth of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV episodes are in the can.

TNA Wrestling taped matches and segments for future episodes of their weekly two-hour AXS TV program on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured below, courtesy of TNAAsylum.net, are complete spoiler results from the taping.

TNA iMPACT On AXS TV Spoilers (Taped On June 15, 2024):

Bhupinder Gujjar def. Eli Isom

Sinner & Saint def. El Torero & Rafael Quintero

Leon Slater def. Kon

Gisele Shaw def. Laynie Luck

Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) def. The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay)

Chicago Street Fight: Frankie Kazarian def. Ace Steel

Ash by Elegance def. Heather Reckless

Johnny Curtis def. Ryan Nemeth

Josh Alexander def. Eric Young

Masha Slamovich def. Xia Brookside

ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) def. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) and Cody Deaner & Jake Something

Steve Maclin def. Sami Callihan

KUSHIDA def. Alan Angels

Nic Nemeth def. Rich Swann

Mike Santana def. Mustafa Ali via DQ

Joe Hendry & Mike Santana def. Mustafa Ali & Campaign Singh


