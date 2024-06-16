SPOILERS: TNA iMPACT Results From 6/15 Taping In Chicago, Ill.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
The next couple weeks worth of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV episodes are in the can.
TNA Wrestling taped matches and segments for future episodes of their weekly two-hour AXS TV program on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured below, courtesy of TNAAsylum.net, are complete spoiler results from the taping.
Bhupinder Gujjar def. Eli Isom
Sinner & Saint def. El Torero & Rafael Quintero
Leon Slater def. Kon
Gisele Shaw def. Laynie Luck
Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) def. The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay)
Chicago Street Fight: Frankie Kazarian def. Ace Steel
Ash by Elegance def. Heather Reckless
Johnny Curtis def. Ryan Nemeth
Josh Alexander def. Eric Young
Masha Slamovich def. Xia Brookside
ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) def. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) and Cody Deaner & Jake Something
Steve Maclin def. Sami Callihan
KUSHIDA def. Alan Angels
Nic Nemeth def. Rich Swann
Mike Santana def. Mustafa Ali via DQ
Joe Hendry & Mike Santana def. Mustafa Ali & Campaign Singh
