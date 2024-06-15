CM Punk Updates Fans on His Injury Status

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

CM Punk has been out of action since the Royal Rumble, where he sustained a triceps injury after taking a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre. Despite his injury, Punk has remained visible on WWE television, even stepping in as a referee at WWE Clash at the Castle.

During a press conference at WWE Clash at the Castle, Punk provided an update on his condition: "I've been cleared, but only for referee duty. I had a little bit of a hiccup out there. We'll go back to the lab and reassess. I can tell you that my arm feels amazing. I got permission to skip Raw in Corpus Christi to go home to Chicago to see my doctors with the idea that I'm going to be cleared. I think SmackDown is in Chicago next week. I'm a Raw guy, but I'm going to skip Raw, get cleared, and show up to SmackDown and let everybody know the good news. Hopefully."

Fans will be eagerly watching the June 21st episode of WWE SmackDown, which takes place in Chicago, IL, to see if Punk will make his return.