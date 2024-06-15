Bayley Retains Women's Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle in Scotland

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Women's Championship

Bayley (C) vs. Piper Niven

After a backstage interview with the excited new WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, we shoot to the elaborate pre-match video package telling the story leading up to our co-main event of the evening. The theme for Piper Niven hits and out comes the hometown gal accompanied by Chelsea Green. She settles into the ring to a decent hometown pop from the Glasgow crowd, but nothing crazy like Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn got earlier, and certainly nothing like anytime Drew McIntyre is shown on the big screen to the live crowd inside the OVO Hydro.

The challenger settles inside the squared circle and her entrance tune dies down. The theme for her opponent, the reigning, defending WWE Women's Champion Bayley hits. Out comes the birthday girl, who is celebrating her 35th birthday today in Glasgow. The crowd gives her essentially the same level of positive reaction as they did Niven, so before the bell, there doesn't seem to be much of a clear-cut crowd favorite. Samantha Irvin does the formal pre-match ring introductions for this one and after loudly and enthusiastically mentioning that Niven is from Scotland, the crowd energy in her direction grows by quite a bit.

When she introduces Bayley after that, the champ actually gets a lot of boos in a mixed-bag crowd reaction. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our second-to-last scheduled match of the show. The fans immediately start the loud Bayley "I wanna know..." song-chant, which the champ smiles and acknowledges, something she couldn't do during her heel days. Niven and Bayley finally start to mix it up and it is the much larger challenger who shoulder-smashes the champ down to the mat with a vicious authority. She scoops Bayley up and Donkey Kong's her into the mat after that.

Bayley rolls out to the floor to recover, but does so near Chelsea Green, who gives her a cheap-shot smack across the face. Bayley recovers and enraged, gets ready to go after Green, only for Niven to slide out from the ring and stop her. Niven headbutts Bayley down to the floor and then returns in the ring to an insanely loud "Let's Go Piper!" chant that spread like wildfire throughout the OVO Hydro out of nowhere. Bayley tries fighting back, trading shots with Niven and bringing her down to one knee, however Green grabs Bayley's boot when she went to hit the ropes.

The referee catches this and Green only makes matters worse for herself by grabbing Charles Robinson by his shirt and scolding him. The ref ejects her from ringside. She loudly shrieks, "No! No!" as she begrudgingly heads to the back while fans sing "Nana-nana, hey-hey-hey, goodbye!" at her. Bayley attacks Niven from behind while she is distracted watching Green being forced to go to the back.

Bayley goes for a DDT through the ropes on the apron, but Niven knocks her down to the floor. She hits a senton off the ring apron, flipping and splashing onto the champ on the floor. After some more back-and-forth action, we see Chelsea Green try and run back out under a luchador mask. It backfires, however, and Bayley capitalizes for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL WWE Women's Champion: Bayley