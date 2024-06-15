Sami Zayn Retains Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle in Scotland

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (C) vs. Chad Gable

It's time for our third of five title matches scheduled for today's five-match card. The theme for Chad Gable hits and out comes the leader of the Alpha Academy, accompanied by Otis and Maxxine Dupri. He settles inside the squared circle to a ton of heat from the Glasgow crowd.

The catchy-ass entrance tune for Sami Zayn hits and out comes the reigning, defending WWE Intercontinental Champion to a raucous crowd reaction. He settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Zayn and Gable milk the intense crowd atmosphere before eventually locking up to start this one off. They roll across the ropes into the corner and Sami breaks the hold. Another lockup, this time with Gable cornering Sami. They break. Sami works the wist, Gable escapes, side headlock. Into a takedown, leg scissors from Sami, kip up from Gable, leg scissors of his own, Sami rolls out, they get a stalemate. Gable with a side headlock. Sami shoots him to the ropes, they do some work, arm drag from Sami, another, Gable thwarts a third and gets an Ankle Lock.

Sami gets to the ropes and stands, Gable with a chop as a "You Suck!" chant breaks out. Gable loves it. He ducks under, side headlock again, to the roeps, Gable hops over, then gets sent outside by Sami. Sami hits the ropes, does his little back flip thing, then calls for Gable to get back into the ring. Sami heads outside, Gable slides inside. Sami is by Otis. Sami stares Otis down. The crowd gives him a big pop. Sami tells him to listen to the people. Sami looks to enter the ring, does so, then tries to lock fingers with Gable.

Gable with a hard slp to the face. Sami hits his own. Gable with another, misses, Sami hits one, deep side headlock take down, Gable rolls through. Ankle Lock. Zayn gets a rope break. Gable kicks the rope and then sends Sami into the corner shoulder first. Gable drops a knee onto the left arm, and another, slams it down hard. Gable corners Sami, then pulls his arm around the top rope. Northern Lights into a bridge for a close two-count. Gable turns Sami to his belly then works the arm from behind. Sami tries to turn into the hold.

He is able to escape, hits the corner, up top, flies with an elbow to the dome. Chop to Gable. And another. And a third. He beats him down with rights. Sami, favoring the let arm, whips, struggles to do so, leaps over Gable then hits a clothesline and sends him outside the hard way. Sami to the apron. He back kicks Gable. Springboard moonsault off the top rope. Sami shoots Gable back in. He heads up the steps, to the apron, to the top rope where a big Gable drop kick connects. Elbow from Gable. Switch. Sami with another. They go back and forth with Sami hitting a half and half.

They go head to head on their knees. Right from Gable, from Sami, from Gable, from Sami. Gable with another, and another. Sami fights back, Gable hits aa flurry, Sami with rights ad lefts, then he locks the head, but Gable with a lightening quick Crossface, but Sami escapes. He gets his own crossface. Gable picks the ankle and then he drags Sami to the middle of the ring. Sami nearly taps, but reaches for the ropes instead. He gets a rollup for a close two-count. Gable with some crossfaces to Sami, then he nods to Otis.

Gable leaves the ring and grabs the IC Title. He turns to the ref, hands the title over to Maxxine, then gets back in the ring. He hangs Sami over the 2nd rope and chokes him up then looks to distract the ref. After some more back-and-forth action, Sami whips Gable into the ropes, but Gable crashes into the injured ankle of Dupri. Otis isn't happy about this. Otis looks to Gable with anger, but Gable heads back into the ring. Otis looks over at Zayn and raises his hand to hit him after a long delay, but Maxxine yells out not to and then falls down and clutches her ankle and yells in pain.

Otis turns his attention to his fellow Alpha Academy member. He picks her up in the cradle position and does the hero walk, carrying her to the back. Meanwhile, back inside the ring, Gable is distracted by this. Zayn recovers in the background and charges at an unsuspecting Gable, blasting him with a Helluva Kick for the pin fall victory to retain the Intercontinental title. Gable looks on speechless and emotionless as Zayn celebrates and heads to the back. Really good match from these two with a huge storyline-driven finish.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Sami Zayn