AEW Dynamite to Host Forbidden Door Contract Signing on June 19 in Fairfax, VA

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A new segment has been revealed for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that a contract signing for an upcoming championship match will take place on the weekly two-hour AEW Dynamite on TBS prime time Wednesday night program.

The segment will feature “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa signing the contract for their AEW Women’s Championship match at the upcoming AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view on June 30.

Previously announced for the June 19 episode of AEW Dynamite from the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia is MJF vs. RUSH in a commercial-free opening match, as well as The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) in an AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator bout.