Latest Spoilers and Backstage News for WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland

- As noted, CM Punk has been spotted in Glasgow ahead of today’s WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event at the OVO Hydro. “The Best in the World” hasn’t exactly been hiding while in town, as he has taken photos with multiple fans while in the region for the highly-anticipated international WWE premium live event.

- Although his appearance at the ICW event in Glasgow this week was not advertised, word spread ahead of time that Drew McIntyre would likely be appearing at the show. Thus, many fans were ready for “The Scottish Warrior” that evening.

- Cathy Kelley was outside the OVO Hydro in Glasgow speaking with WWE fans outside of the building in between pre-show segments on the official Countdown To WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland kickoff show. She also spoke with Chad Gable for a backstage interview ahead of his WWE Intercontinental Championship showdown against Sami Zayn, during which, Gable noticed that Akira Tozawa wasn’t with him. As seen during the backstage interview segment on the pre-show, Otis and Maxxine Dupri are at the event today.

- WWE is not expected to have a press junket for their upcoming WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event, as it would require talent to travel on the Independence Day holiday on July 4th. This is similar to the WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE, which would’ve required talent to travel into town during the Thanksgiving holiday.

- There is still a post-show press conference scheduled and listed on WWE’s YouTube channel under the “Live” tab for after today’s WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland PLE. As noted, there has been talk of it being more like a post-show wrap-up, which may or may not include questions being taken from media in attendance.