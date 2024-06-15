Chad Gable Re-Signs with WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Chad Gable will be staying with WWE.

The longtime WWE star received what was reported to be an excellent offer from WWE after his contract expired earlier this month. AEW was not legally allowed to make an offer until Gable's WWE deal was complete, although key figures in AEW were advocating for him to Tony Khan.

Heading into this week, it was believed that Gable had either already come to terms with WWE or was very close to doing so, with everyone operating under the assumption that he would remain with the company.

While speaking with The Gorilla Position, Gable was asked whether he had signed a new deal.

Gable responded, "Well, what I’ll say [is], yes, I have. What I'll say, regarding Hunter. When he got started with us and took over, I think you saw my trajectory change almost immediately. Even when I was in a tag team with Otis, I started getting singles matches with some of our top guys. To me, a light bulb went off, 'Things might be different now,' and they have been ever since. He's delivered on everything he's ever told me. When I first came to him, and me and Otis were floundering and not doing much, he said what he was doing was trying to find consistent places on TV for everybody every week. Whether it was a little chunk of TV or a big one, everyone should be involved at some point. At the time, I was like, 'I've heard all this before,' and it gets to you, but I saw it was true, and it was delivered. Even if we only had a minute or two every week, we were getting it, and we were involved in something and maximizing our minutes. And so, the fact that he delivers on what he says. It has gone a long way with someone like me. Now, that's paying off, and I'm having the run of my life, and I'm just having a blast."

Gable will challenge Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Title at Clash at the Castle.