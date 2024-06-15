New Match Set For Tonight’s AEW Collision

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) continues to ramp up excitement with new announcements for tonight’s episode of Collision in Youngstown, OH, at the Covelli Centre.

Previously, AEW revealed a Forbidden Door TNT Title ladder match qualifier featuring Dante Martin against Lee Moriarty, a No DQ match between Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo, a special Father’s Day segment with Christian Cage, and a tag team clash with Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli taking on Rocky Romero, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Lio Rush.

Additionally, fans can look forward to Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn facing Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. The Acclaimed are also set to speak.

The latest addition to the card is Hechicero vs. Dalton Castle. Hechicero, who won his AEW debut in February, has since lost three consecutive matches, with his last appearance being in a casino gauntlet match on the May 29 Dynamite.