WWE to Potentially Revive Bad Blood PPV for October Anniversary Show

WWE may be planning to resurrect the Bad Blood pay-per-view event for an upcoming Premium Live Event (PLE).

Originally launched during the Attitude Era, WWE revived the Bad Blood theme in 2003 with a memorable Hell in a Cell match featuring Triple H vs. Kevin Nash for the World Heavyweight Championship, with Mick Foley as the special guest referee. The following year, the event was headlined by another Hell in a Cell match between Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

According to PWInsider, there are creative pitches to bring back the Bad Blood PPV name, with plans to possibly use it this October. This would coincide with the anniversary of the first-ever Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels in 1997, which also marked the debut of Kane.

Notably, October 5th, a Saturday, is the exact anniversary of that historic match. If WWE chooses to schedule the event on Peacock, it would fall on this significant date. Here's the current WWE PLE schedule:

Saturday, June 15, 2024: WWE Clash at the Castle at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland

Saturday, July 6, 2024: WWE Money in the Bank at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sunday, July 7, 2024: WWE NXT Heatwave at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Saturday, August 3, 2024: WWE SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH

Saturday, August 31, 2024: WWE Bash in Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

Saturday, November 2, 2024: WWE Crown Jewel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WWE WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium