Final Card For Today’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2024
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 15, 2024
WWE Clash at the Castle takes place today at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, streaming live on Peacock. The main event features WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defending his title against Drew McIntyre, with Judgment Day banned from ringside.
Final Card:
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match (Judgment Day barred from ringside): Damian Priest (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship I-Quit Match: Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. AJ Styles
WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (champion) vs. Piper Niven
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (champion) vs. Chad Gable
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (champions) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn