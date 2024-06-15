WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Card For Today’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 15, 2024

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place today at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, streaming live on Peacock. The main event features WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defending his title against Drew McIntyre, with Judgment Day banned from ringside.

Final Card:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match (Judgment Day barred from ringside):
Damian Priest (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship I-Quit Match:
Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. AJ Styles

WWE Women’s Championship Match:
Bayley (champion) vs. Piper Niven

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:
Sami Zayn (champion) vs. Chad Gable

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match:
Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (champions) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn


