WWE Superstar Tatum Paxley Faces Off Against Jordynne Grace for Knockouts Title

During the 2024 TNA Wrestling Against All Odds event, Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace put her title on the line in an open challenge. The surprise opponent was WWE NXT star Tatum Paxley, who had previously tried to steal the Knockouts title at the 2024 NXT Battleground PLE. Despite Paxley's efforts, Grace successfully retained her championship.

Here are a few video clips…