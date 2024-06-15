WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Superstar Tatum Paxley Faces Off Against Jordynne Grace for Knockouts Title

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 15, 2024

WWE Superstar Tatum Paxley Faces Off Against Jordynne Grace for Knockouts Title

During the 2024 TNA Wrestling Against All Odds event, Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace put her title on the line in an open challenge. The surprise opponent was WWE NXT star Tatum Paxley, who had previously tried to steal the Knockouts title at the 2024 NXT Battleground PLE. Despite Paxley's efforts, Grace successfully retained her championship.

Here are a few video clips…


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #against all odds #wwe #nxt #tatum paxley #jordynne grace

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87985/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π