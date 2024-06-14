WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Missy Hyatt Announced for Independent Event, Free Meet & Greet in Arizona

Posted By: James Walsh on Jun 14, 2024

The one and only "First Lady of Wrestling" Missy Hyatt will be joining Jerry Lynn for a rare independent wrestling appearance in Mesa, Arizona on July 13th as Phoenix Championship Wrestling presents Live on Broadway!



Missy Hyatt is a wrestling legend who first cut her teeth in pro wrestling in World Class Championship Wrestling. Her rise to fame carried her through the Mid South/UWF territory, a brief stint in the WWE - then WWF, and her longer run in World Championship Wrestling. Missy also has worked for Extreme Championship Wrestling.

You can meet the legend herself on July 13th and it won't even cost you more than the price of the ticket! Which, by the way, are on sale now and you can get them from the link in the Facebook post below!

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #missy hyatt #wcw #world class

