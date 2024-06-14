Mark Henry Teases Major New Project After Leaving AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry departed AEW earlier this year, only to make a surprise appearance at an MLW event. According to the World's Strongest Man, this won't be his last. Now, he's teasing an even bigger project, telling Justin Barrasso from Sports Illustrated that it's a major reason for his decision to go solo.

"Keep your ears to the street. I’m working on something big right now, and it’s really the main reason why I need to be on my own," Henry revealed.

Henry also discussed his passion for giving back to the industry that has given him so much.

"I love the fact I can give back. That’s what I’m trying to do. I want to give back and help build new legacies, like Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Jade Cargill, Samantha Irvin, and Bianca Belair. Helping mentor people, I enjoy that more than anything else I do. I want to be remembered for more than what I did physically," he said.

