WWE SmackDown Results (6/14): Spoilers From Scotland

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown is coming to you from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, and will be broadcast on FOX. However, the show is not live as it is currently taking place.

Pre-Show:

Pretty Deadly appeared wearing England soccer shirts and mocked Scotland soccer fans, claiming England will win the European Championship.

First Match: Pretty Deadly vs. Cedric Alexander and Ashante Adonis

Cedric Alexander and Ashante Adonis received a big pop from the crowd when they removed the England shirts and wiped them between their legs. Cedric and Ashante won the match with a clothesline/leg sweep combo.

6/14 SmackDown Spoiler Results:

The opening video features Cody arriving to cheers, O.C. arriving to boos, and Owens arriving at a steel gate to cheers.

Opening Segment:

Next up is the match between Naomi and Chelsea.

Naomi vs Chelsea Green:

After a back-and-forth match, Naomi pinned Green after countering an attempted Unprettier. The crowd had a lot of chants and songs for Bayley throughout the contest.

Winner: Naomi

Team #DIY Segment:

During the Grayson Waller Effect with DIY, DIY threw out one of the signs and a chair. They then showed footage of Waller pulling Theory into harm's way last week. Waller claimed the footage was AI-generated. Ciampa challenged Waller for the tag titles, but Waller refused to defend the gold in Glasgow. Gargano spoke to Theory, saying that Waller was using him. Waller attacked Gargano, leading to a brawl between the two sides. Waller escaped as Ciampa hit a knee on Theory, and DIY posed with the tag titles.

Backstage Segment:

Backstage, the Street Profits, B-Fab, and Kevin Owens were seen together. The Profits told Owens they had his back tonight against Solo Sikoa.

During a break, Samantha Irvin announced that Raw and the entire network in the UK will move to Netflix on January 1st. They aired a QR Code for fans watching live, leading to a countdown clock for this Monday's RAW.

Santos Escobar vs. Apollo:

The match was set up after Berto and Angel attacked Apollo last week, leading to Nick Aldis announcing in a backstage segment that LDF has been fined. Two minutes into the match, Baron Corbin arrived and attacked LDF to level the playing field. The fans entertained themselves with a chant, singing, "Who stole my car? It's Santos Escobar!"

Berto and Angel returned and fought Corbin. Elektra Lopez pushed Apollo off the top rope, allowing Santos to win with a pin while pulling the tights.

Winner: Santos Escobar

Cody Rhodes Promo:

Cody received a huge pop as he talked about wrestlers who appear desperate for one last relevant run, suggesting AJ Styles is starting to look like one of them.

AJ Styles, along with Gallows & Anderson, arrived and spoke about riling up Cody, which led to more loud Cody chants that reached 92 decibels. Styles accused Cody of quitting WWE, New Japan, and ROH, saying, "He started a company and quit that too," and added, "When the going gets tough, Cody Rhodes gets going."

Cody responded by saying he doesn't quit but instead bets on himself in pursuit of something better. He accused AJ of quitting on himself, reminding him of when he had to pretend to be Mark Henry for a night. AJ retorted, "I am done when I say I'm done," and ended by saying he'll do whatever it takes in the I Quit match.

Backstage Interview:

The Street Profits were attacked by The Bloodline.

Nia Jax vs. Michin (with Tiffany Stratton on commentary):

The match featured immediate "Tiffy Time" chants. Tiffany threw water on Michin at ringside, and Jax won with the Banzai Drop.

Winner: Nia Jax

An LA Knight hype video package aired where he showed up to Logan Paul's home in Puerto Rico.

In a segment, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vowed to win the women's tag team titles at Clash at the Castle.

Solo Sikoa (with Paul Heyman) vs. Kevin Owens:

Nick Aldis has banned Tonga and Loa from ringside due to their attack on the Street Profits.

Kevin Owens started strong, hitting a frog splash from the apron to Sikoa outside the ring. Once back in the ring, Solo took control, with the crowd chanting "We Want Roman" followed by "Tribal Wanker" chants. Owens managed to hit a middle rope spinning DDT, earning a two count.

Solo attempted his finishing spike move, but Owens dodged and hit the stunner, earning another two count. Paul Heyman intervened, putting Solo's foot on the rope to break the pin. Owens then went after Heyman, but Solo took advantage and hit Owens with the spike. A second spike in the ring secured Sikoa the win.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

After the match, Tama and Loa attacked Owens. Suddenly, Randy Orton made a surprise appearance to make the save. Orton went for Sikoa with the DDT and attempted an RKO, but hit Loa instead. Solo escaped with the Bloodline as fans sang Orton's entrance music.

Dark Match: Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sami Zayn

Ludwig Kaiser entered wearing a German national soccer team shirt, referencing Germany's current 2-0 lead over Scotland in the Euros. This move drew significant heat from the crowd, hitting a personal nerve. Kaiser gets kudos for his cleverness in playing to the audience's emotions. The score is now 3-0, which Kaiser reminded fans of during the match.

Sami Zayn won the match with a blue thunder bomb and Helluva Kick.