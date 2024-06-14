AJ Styles Eager to Join WWE/TNA Crossover

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently spoke to Fraser Porter of Cultaholic about the potential for TNA talents crossing over to WWE and vice versa. When asked about the possibility of getting involved with TNA again, Styles expressed his optimism.

“I would say that hopefully something like that happens,” AJ Styles said. “It’s good for not only talent in WWE to go to TNA, TNA to come to WWE, it’s better for the younger talent to get into the ring with some people who have different styles. It’s very important that we are well-rounded, and you can’t do that all in NXT. So the fact that we’re going to be able to do that somewhere else is great.”

When Styles was informed that TNA Wrestling’s Leon Slater recently expressed interest in facing him, the Phenomenal One showed enthusiasm.

“As for Leon, hey dude, I hope it happens,” AJ Styles said. “It’ll be fun, no matter what. If not, just keep tearing the house down.”