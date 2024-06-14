WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Andrade is the New WWE Speed Champion

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 14, 2024

El Idolo triumphed over Ricochet in today’s episode of the social media program, clinching the WWE Speed Championship with a decisive double-underhook neckbreaker. This victory makes Andrade the second-ever holder of the WWE Speed Championship, a title introduced earlier this year, and marks his first championship win since returning to WWE.

In contrast, this match was Ricochet’s final televised appearance for WWE. He is set to leave the company when his contract expires next month. Stay tuned for more updates.

Tags: #wwe #andrade #wwe speed #speed

