Preview of WWE SmackDown's Clash at the Castle Go-Home Show Taped in Glasgow Today

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 14, 2024

Tonight, WWE airs a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, setting the stage for tomorrow's Clash at the Castle. Both events will take place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The exciting lineup includes:

- Nia Jax vs. Michin

- Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

- Naomi vs. Chelsea Green

- The Grayson Waller Effect featuring DIY

- Appearances by Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles


