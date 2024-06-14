TNA Against All Odds 2024: New Matches Added to Tonight's Lineup

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for tonight’s TNA Against All Odds 2024 show took final shape on Thursday night.

During the June 13 go-home episode of TNA iMPACT, new matches were confirmed for the pay-per-view at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Added to the 6/15 PPV lineup is Joe Hendry, with Ace Steel in his corner, facing Frankie Kazarian, and Rich Swann vs. PCO. Jordynne Grace confirmed her open challenge for the TNA Knockouts Championship. Additionally, Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards will defend the TNA Knockouts Tag Team titles against Allysin Kay & Marti Belle of The Hex on the Countdown pre-show.

Tonight’s updated lineup includes:

TNA World Champion Moose defends against Matt Hardy in a Broken Rules match

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defends in an open challenge

TNA Tag Team Champions Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards defend against Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth

TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali defends against Trent Seven

PCO vs. Rich Swann

Mike Santana & Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz

Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian

Pre-show: TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards defend against Allysin Kay & Marti Belle

Pre-show: Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham