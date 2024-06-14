Mercedes Mone Shares Heartwarming Story of Tony Khan’s Help During Family Emergency

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Since her impactful debut on AEW Dynamite in March, Mercedes Mone has become one of AEW’s top stars. However, she recently faced personal challenges outside the ring.

In her newsletter, Mercedes Mone shared that her brother, Joshua, was rushed to the hospital on June 12th, just hours before her match against Zeuxis.

AEW CEO Tony Khan stepped in to support her. After the show, Khan arranged for Mone to travel on his private jet back to Orlando.

Mone expressed her immense gratitude, stating:

"Not only was seeing my family such a surprise, but another blessing I received came from the immediate response as I called Tony Khan to relay what was going on. Without hesitation, Tony said he would help. He took me back on his jet headed to Jacksonville and made it a point to stop in Orlando. No lie, I’m actually crying tears of joy and gratitude as I write this. I’m so blessed and grateful to be working at a company like AEW and have a leader whose motto is ‘family first.’"