AEW Star Deonna Purrazzo Discusses Future Opponents and Dream Matches

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 14, 2024

In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, AEW star Deonna Purrazzo opened up about her aspirations within the company, highlighting a number of opponents she is eager to face.

"Opponent-wise, I feel like there’s so many, and there’s so many matches between women on a roster that I’ve never had before," Purrazzo stated. "I’ve never wrestled Kris Statlander before. It’s been a really long time since I’ve wrestled Skye Blue. It’s been a really long time, years and years since I’ve wrestled Willow Nightingale. So those are just two people off the top of my head. We’ve seen Mercedes Mone become the TBS Champion, so a shot at that championship is something that I’d be game for."

Purrazzo also expressed a keen interest in specific match stipulations, particularly a Submission Match.

“In terms of a stipulation, I feel like a Submission Match is right up my alley. So that is always my number one," she explained. "I feel like maybe me and Thunder Rosa are gearing up towards that. I could see a stipulation for the rubber match between us and I feel like a Two out of Three Falls is cool. I feel like I had pitched, years and years ago in TNA, to do a Texas Bull Rope Match or something like that. So yeah, there’s a lot of really cool stipulations that women have yet to do across all pro wrestling that I feel like could make a really cool first-time-ever for AEW.”

Readers can check out Purrazzo’s full comments in the video below.

 


