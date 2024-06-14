WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Confirms 2024 Tour Dates for U.K. and Ireland

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 14, 2024

WWE Confirms 2024 Tour Dates for U.K. and Ireland

WWE is heading to the U.K. and Ireland this October and November.

This week, the company issued a press release confirming their upcoming U.K./Ireland Tour.

On Friday, WWE.com shared the following announcement with all the details:

WWE announces return to the U.K. & Ireland
 

STAMFORD, Conn., June 14, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that WWE Live will return to the U.K. & Ireland later this year. This October, WWE Superstars will visit the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, the Utilita Arena in Newcastle and, for the first time ever, the brand-new Co-op Live in Manchester. WWE Live then returns in November with shows at the 3Arena in Dublin, The O2 Arena in London, the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham and the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

Fans attending WWE Live will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill, Randy Orton, LA Knight, AJ Styles, Queen of the Ring Nia Jax, Kevin Owens, The Bloodline, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, and many more*.

Tickets will be available at 10:00 AM BST on Friday, June 21, 2024. Additional information can be found at www.wwe.com/events.

Sunday, October 13, 2024 – Utilita Arena in Cardiff, U.K.

Monday, October 14, 2024 – M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, U.K.

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 – Utilita Arena in Newcastle, U.K.

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 – Co-op Live in Manchester, U.K.**

Sunday, November 3, 2024 – 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland

Monday, November 4, 2024 – The O2 Arena in London, U.K.

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 – Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, U.K.

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 – Utilita Arena in Sheffield, U.K.

*Talent subject to change.

**Ticket information for WWE’s debut live event in Manchester’s new Co-op Live to be announced at a later date.


Tags: #wwe #wwe live #united kingdom #uk #ireland

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87964/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π