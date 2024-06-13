WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Defeated by WWE NXT In Viewership as AEW's Flagship Show Drops Below 700,000 Again

Posted By: James Walsh on Jun 13, 2024

The June 11th 2024 edition of WWE NXT (featuring an appearance from WWE champion Cody Rhodes) drew 718,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demo. One night later, the June 12th 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite drew 681,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted the following about Dynamite’s viewership…

“Against NBA finals on ABC (10.973 million viewers) Dynamite was #2 on cable in P18-49, behind USA men’s soccer on TNT, which had a 0.26 P18-49 rating and 682k total. Dynamite outranked the simulcast of the NBA game on ESPN with Kevin Hart (0.14).”

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
