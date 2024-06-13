Jeff Hardy Set to Become Free Agent

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jeff Hardy is about to become a free agent.

Previously, Fightful reported in April that Hardy's contract was set to expire in the spring, a timeline that has now passed. Speculation suggested that AEW might extend his contract due to missed time in the past.

Jeff hasn't wrestled since his injury in a No DQ match with Sammy Guevara on Valentine's Day. His brother, Matt Hardy, left AEW a few months ago when his contract expired, leading fans to wonder what's next for Jeff.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Jeff Hardy will officially become a free agent on Friday. Jeff joined AEW in 2022 after his release from WWE.

Matt Hardy had mentioned that there were talks about renewing his contract with AEW, but Fightful reported that there hadn't been extensive discussions about bringing Matt back. Instead, TNA was so pleased with their dealings with Matt that they extended his dates.