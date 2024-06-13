WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Additional Matches and Contract Signing Announced for Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 13, 2024

AEW has revealed additional matches and a contract signing for next week's episode of Dynamite. Catch the action live on Wednesday night on TBS. The updated lineup is as follows:

Commercial-Free Match: MJF vs. RUSH

AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed

AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. TBA

Contract Signing: Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa

Updated Match Card For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024

AEW and NJPW have updated the card for Forbidden Door following this week’s episode of Dynamite. The show is set to take place on June [...]

#aew #dynamite

