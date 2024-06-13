WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X
Additional Matches and Contract Signing Announced for Next Week's AEW Dynamite
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 13, 2024
AEW has revealed additional matches and a contract signing for next week's episode of Dynamite. Catch the action live on Wednesday night on TBS. The updated lineup is as follows:
Commercial-Free Match: MJF vs. RUSH
AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed
AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. TBA
Contract Signing: Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa
⚡ Updated Match Card For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024
AEW and NJPW have updated the card for Forbidden Door following this week’s episode of Dynamite. The show is set to take place on June [...]
— Ben Kerin
Jun 13, 2024 11:36AM
https://wrestlr.me/87954/ Copy URL Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π