Updated Match Card For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024

AEW and NJPW have updated the card for Forbidden Door following this week’s episode of Dynamite. The show is set to take place on June 30th in Long Island, New York, and will air live on PPV. The latest lineup includes:
AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay
IWGP World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito
AEW TBS Championship & NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer
AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa
TNT Championship Ladder Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. More TBD
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy
⚡ SPOILER: Former WWE Superstars Set to Debut on AEW Collision This Week
ome familiar faces to WWE fans will be making their debut in AEW this week. Fightful Select reports that the Maximum Male Models duo, Manso [...]— Ben Kerin Jun 13, 2024 11:32AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com