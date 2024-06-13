Jerry Lynn to Make Rare Independent Wrestling Appearance

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It isn't every weekend that you hear about the former ECW and ROH World Heavyweight Champion, the "New F'n Show" himself, Jerry Lynn appearing at an independent event. But, Mr. JL will indeed be making a personal appearance including a free meet and greet for Phoenix Championship Wrestling on July 13th. All fans who purchase tickets will be eligible to meet the former GWF Light Heavyweight Champion at 6 p.m. before the 6:30 bell time as PCW Live from Broadway kicks off.







The star studded event will take place from the Eagles Community Center: 828 E Broadway Rd. Mesa, AZ 85204. Ringsiide seats are already sold out but great general admission seats are still available.







While not confirmed, we are hearing rumblings of fellow WCW and ECW alumni possibly appearing at PCW Live on Broadway. We will keep you posted as we get more information.



To find out more and to get tickets, check out the official Phoenix Championship Wrestling Facebook Page!