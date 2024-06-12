Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/12/2024)

We shoot inside the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA. as Excalibur welcomes us to the show. The theme for Swerve Strickland and out he comes with Prince Nana to kick off this week's show.

Swerve Strickland & The Elite Kick Off This Week's Show

He talks about how he's a fighting champion, unlike some EVPs. This leads to all of The Elite coming out. They talk about how half the roster is gone because of them. They bring up AEW Blood & Guts and mention how they like Swerve's style.

They say he's a young champion like them. They bring up Blood & Guts usually being five-man teams, and with The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry, there's only four of them. They give Swerve a pair of their new Reebok shoes and ask him to be on their team.

Swerve says he's not a size 9. He has Nana throw them in the crowd. He mocks the Bucks for their pearl necklaces and then a brawl looks like it's gonna break out. The Acclaimed theme hits and out they come to even things up. Christopher Daniels pops out and stops anything from happening.

TNT Championship Qualifier

Jack Perry vs. Dustin Rhodes

He says there's two title bouts and a qualifier match scheduled for right now. He tells everyone but Jack Perry to get out of the ring. Dustin Rhodes' theme hits and out he comes.

The bell sounds and our opener, which is a TNT Championship ladder match qualifier, is now underway. Dustin takes the early offensive lead, beating Dustin down in the corner. The fight spills out to the floor.

At ringside, we see Dustin adding to his offensive lead until Perry sends him into the ring post. Perry tears up the pads around the ringside area and picks Dustin up. Perry goes for a pile driver, but Dustin hits a back body-drop to avoid it.

The camera shows a close-up of Dustin bleeding. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, as Dustin gets bloodier and bloodier, Perry eventually finishes him off for the win. With the win, he qualifies for the TNT title ladder match at Forbidden Door.

Winner and QUALIFYING for TNT title ladder match: Jack Perry

Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe & Kyle O'Reilly Talk Trios Action

We see footage of how AEW Collision ended with Orange Cassidy. Backstage live, Renee Paquette is with Cassidy and his partners for tonight's Trios bout, Mark Briscoe and Kyle O'Reilly.

Willow Nightingale walks up and Cassidy says he knows she has his back. Briscoe rants as O'Reilly smiles with his mouth hanging wide open in awe of the master of Redneck Fu.

RUSH vs. "The Iceberg" Deonn Rusman

Back inside the arena, RUSH makes his way out to the ring for our second match of the evening. Already in the squared circle is his opponent for tonight, "The Iceberg" Deonn Rusman. RUSH immediately goes to work on The Iceberg, and beats him down.

The fight spills out to the floor, where RUSH delivers more punishment before bringing him back into the ring and finishing him off quickly in a match that lasted all of 90 seconds or so.

Winner: RUSH

MJF, RUSH Brawl

After the quick match wraps up, RUSH beats down Rusman some more and brings him into the ring, where he calls him a typical American. The fans chant for MJF and right on cue, his theme hits.

Out he comes and he takes his jacket off before charging to the ring. MJF and RUSH immediately trade shots in the middle of the ring as the crowd goes wild. Security runs down to try and break them apart.

The two take out the security one-by-one and then turn and charge at each other to brawl some more. We see Interim EVP Christopher Daniels freaking out trying to separate them.

RUSH takes MJF out to the floor, but MJF reverses and throws him into the crowd. The continue to fight through the crowd as more security rushes to the scene.

The brawl finds its' way backstage, where MJF tackles RUSH onto a table, which breaks. Excalibur announces MJF vs. RUSH next week on Dynamite in the opening match, commercial-free. We head to another commercial break.

Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe & Kyle O'Reilly vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher & Roderick Strong

Back from the break, Orange Cassidy's theme hits. His big screen video now reads, "I'm gonna punch Trent." and on the next screen it says, "(in the face.)" It also has a stick-figure drawn of Trent in his mom Sue's van.

Mark Briscoe and Kyle O'Reilly make their way out after him and the three men settle into the ring for our next match of the evening. The theme for Konosuke Takeshita hits next and out he comes with Kyle Fletcher.

The Don Callis Family duo make their way to the ring together with Callis. Their theme dies down and The Undisputed Kingdom theme hits. Out comes their partner, Roderick Strong, accompanied by Matt Taven & Mike Bennett.

As the bell sounds to start this one off, we hear Callis settle in on guest commentary. Kicking things off in the match are Cassidy and Strong. Cassidy turns and tags in O'Reilly. We head to a mid-match commercial break shortly after.

When we return from the break, we see some more hard-hitting back-and-forth action before ultimately Kyle Fletcher, Roderick Strong and Konosuke Takeshita pick up the win when Fletcher hits Briscoe with a pile-driver.

Winners: Kyle Fletcher, Roderick Strong & Konosuke Takeshita

Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. The Premier Athletes

A vignette for Shingo Takagi airs ahead of Forbidden Door. Backstage, interim EVP Christopher Daniels is shown. He announces next week all of The Elite members will compete in eliminator matches.

If their opponents win, they will win shots at the tag-team and International title shots. Everyone will be banned from ringside during these matches.

After this wraps up, we see The Premier Athletes duo of Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari come out with "Smart" Mark Sterling. As they are being introduced, we see HOOK and Samoa Joe gameplanning backstage.

The two stretch and then run out to attack Nese and Daivari from behind on the stage. This leads to the brawl finding its' way to the ring, where their scheduled tag match gets underway. Katsuyori Shibata has a camera that HOOK and Joe have him holding.

We see Joe and Nese kick things off after the bell sounds to actually start off the match. The match doesn't last long, and sees Joe and HOOK easily win. Sterling is choked out at ringside afterwards.

Winners: Samoa Joe & HOOK

TBS Championship

Mercedes Mone (C) vs. Zeuxis

A vignette for Mercedes Mone and Stephanie Vaquer airs promoting their champion versus champion showdown at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024. After that, "The CEO" emerges and makes her way to the ring.

Mone settles in the ring for our next match of the evening, which features her defending her TBS Championship against Vaquer's partner, Zeuxis. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

The TBS Champion starts off strong, jumping into the early offensive lead. Zeuxis starts to take over and has Mone laid out on the floor at ringside as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, Zeuxis is still dominating the action. She keeps getting close near falls, but Mone starts to show signs of life. Zeuxis goes for a moonsault, but Mone avoids it. Mone hits her Mone-Maker for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

The TV Time With The Learning Tree With Private Party

An entertaining vignette airs to profile Mina Shirakawa. The video package also looks at Mina's friendship and former tag-team with Mariah May. Backstage, "Timeless" Toni Storm is stroking Mariah's head.

May tells her Mina will be here next week for a contract signing. Renee Paquette brings up Storm's match on AEW Rampage this week. Storm gives her quick comment and then heads off after her "watch for the shoe" line.

Back inside the arena, Big Bill is introduced. He introduces us to TV Time with The Learning Tree. The ring is decked out with the set for the talk show segment with the longest-reigning "For The World" Champion of all-time.

Big Bill then gives a big introduction and out comes a smiley Chris Jericho waving to the great fans in Des Moines. He starts off with a cheesy plug for the new Learning Tree t-shirts that are now available on the AEW Shop website.

After he gives some tips on how to better grow crops in Des Moines, Jericho gives an introduction to a couple of youngsters who could use a helpful tip or two -- Private Party. Out comes Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

Jericho gives them some tips on how to properly climb to the top-rope, but ends up getting beat down by Private Party for his troubles. We see a Jon Moxley/Tetsuya Naito video package hyping their Forbidden Door match and head to another break.

Daniel Garcia vs. Nick Comoroto

When we return, Bullet Club Gold trio of The Gunns and Juice Robinson stand by a cardboard cut-out of Jay White as they address The House of Black. They mock them for thinking they're scary and turning lights out. They call them out for a match on Collision.

Back inside the arena, the theme for Daniel Garcia hits and out he comes doing his little arms-up dance. As always, when he settles in the ring, we hear "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard settle in on special guest commentary.

Already in the ring is his opponent, Nick Comoroto. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Garcia immediately goes to work on Comoroto, putting the boots to him in the corner of the ring.

Will Ospreay and MJF are shown watching on a monitor at different times throughout the bout, which doesn't last long, as Garcia quickly finishes Comoroto off for the easy win.

Winner: Daniel Garcia

AEW International Championship

Will Ospreay (C) vs. Rey Fenix

After the match, Renee Paquette approaches Will Ospreay as he is still shown watching on a monitor backstage. She asks him about Garcia, who he compliments but says he's got a title defense against Rey Fenix coming up next to focus on, and a contract to turn in.

On that note, we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see a message from PAC, who says he's supposed to be a Bastard, but he feels more like a b*tch. He announces he is entering the 2024 Owen Hart Cup. He vows to win and claim the AEW title at Wembley Stadium.

Back inside the arena, Will Ospreay's theme hits and out he comes for our final match of the evening, where he is scheduled to defend his AEW International Championship. He settles into the ring to loud chants of "Ospreay! Ospreay!" His theme dies down and the entrance tune for his opponent hits.

Out comes Rey Fenix of The Lucha Bros. He settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Fans chant "AEW! AEW!" before they even touch. It is a stalemate early on, as the two take their time getting started while the commentators remind us about the overrun tonight.

After some back-and-forth action, we see Fenix deck Ospreay and head to the top-rope, where he connects with a big frog splash. He goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out. After that, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues.

When we return, we see some more wild back-and-forth action, as only these two can deliver. It is announced that AEW Blood & Guts will take place on July 24 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. The action continues until Ospreay stops and glares at Swerve in the crowd before finishing Fenix off for the win.

Once the match wraps up, Swerve goes into the ring for a dramatic face-off against the AEW International Champion. Swerve yells off-mic that this is Ospreay's career, but his life, and that Ospreay is not strong enough. Ospreay, meanwhile, calmly takes Swerve's title from him and puts both titles across his shoulders.

Swerve tells Ospreay he's lucky their still friends and mentions putting others in the grave. He takes his title back and heads off. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Will Ospreay