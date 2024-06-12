WWE NXT Viewership Dips Slightly For June 11th Episode, But Demo Rating Holds Steady

The viewership numbers are in for the June 11th episode of NXT on the USA Network.
According to WrestleNomics, the show attracted 718,000 viewers and scored a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is a decrease from the June 4th episode, which drew 768,000 viewers, though the demo rating remained consistent. The event was held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
NXT showcased Shawn Spears facing off against Je’Von Evans, featured a Singapore Cane match, and included a special appearance by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.
