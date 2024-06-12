Christian Cage Reflects on Frustrations in WWE, Mark Henry Shares Key Advice for PAC

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared insights into the advice he gave AEW wrestler PAC.

Henry suggested PAC limit the number of high spots in his matches. The former AEW broadcaster explained,

"I told him, 'Man, you're so damn entertaining. All you gotta do is act like you're gonna go up there and then don’t do it. You want heat?' He was like, ‘You’re right,’ and he started doing it. I said, 'You know who you are? You’re a smaller version of me. Be mean, be hateful.' He’s just more physically talented than I am. That dude is incredible and another one that is under-utilized for his skillset."

PAC last competed on the May 29th edition of AEW Dynamite in the Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet Match.

On a recent edition of the “Insight” podcast, Christian Cage discussed his tenure at WWE and the challenges he faced while working for the billion-dollar promotion.

Currently a two-time TNT champion at AEW, Cage recounted a specific incident from 2005 when he faced off against Batista, who was a fan favorite, while he portrayed a heel character.

Although Captain Charisma was cheered by the audience, WWE allegedly edited the recorded footage to remove the reaction.

Cage said, "After we came back, he [Batista] said, ‘What are they doing with you, man? They have to do something.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ And then after that…the triple threat thing happened with myself and Cena and Jericho. When they inserted Chris into that, maybe they didn’t see me as a big enough star at the time to be able to carry that…that bothered me. I was like, ‘You’re not even giving me the chance to prove that I can do this? You’re just going to add somebody else in there?’ So that to me was kind of the writing on the wall. I was like, ‘Nothing is going to change unless I change it myself.’”