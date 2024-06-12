GUNTHER Compares His In-Ring Style to The Undertaker's

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

"The Ring General" holds great respect for "The Dead Man."

In fact, he believes his in-ring style in WWE bears some resemblance to the WWE Hall of Fame legend.

During a recent appearance on the Witty Whittier podcast, GUNTHER, the former longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all time, discussed being around The Undertaker and how he sees similarities in their in-ring styles.

"I mean, that’s great, obviously," GUNTHER stated. "Like you said, the feedback of the fans is what dictates our journey, how successful that’s going to be, but I guess for every professional, it’s always something else when it comes from up here or a colleague. It’s nice to hear those nice things and I chat with him sometimes when we run into each other at a WrestleMania or something."

GUNTHER continued, "The style he worked for his career, I think it’s not that far off that he would be positive towards me because I think it’s somewhat similar."

